‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, July 4: Explosions For Abby & Arturo As Cane Fights

Fireworks explode in Genoa City for Independence Day celebrations!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, July 4 suggest things heat up in Genoa City for Independence Day as Abby takes things to the next level, Tessa gets a shock, and Cane takes a stand.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo (Jason Canela) set off some fireworks of their own as the rest of Genoa City watch the explosions in the sky for the July 4th celebrations. After weeks of buildup and false starts, Abby finally does the deed with her stepmother Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) ex-lover.

The Newman heiress has been burned before in love, and yet she’s still willing to take that chance again despite all the red flags she’s seen with Arturo. Perhaps it’s the fact that her father, Victor (Eric Braeden), is so against it that finally pushes her over the top. While it’s certainly fun for now, there seems little hope that Arturo won’t eventually end up breaking Abby’s heart in some way.

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) stands up for Chancellor, according to She Knows Soaps. He’s leading things there, and he firmly believes that Jack’s (Peter Bergman) goal is to find another company to run. Cane isn’t about to let that company be Chancellor.

Of course, one thing Cane fails to realize is part of Jack’s motivation is that he really does want to know once and for all the identity of his biological father. Finding out he wasn’t a blood Abbott shattered everything he thought he knew about himself and he’s grasping at anything to help him rebuild his identity, so this whole thing isn’t just about money, companies, and power for Jack.

Cane plans to make sure that Jack doesn’t get his hands on any part of Chancellor, but ultimately, that could end up being out of Cane’s hands if Jack is able to prove he’s a Chancellor. Only time (and DNA) will tell.

Finally, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) gets an unsettling message. Things have been rather calm for the singer turned office assistant lately. She and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) helped Tessa’s sister and took down a sex ring. Then, Tessa stole Mariah’s journal and created a hit song that was never meant to be. Devon (Bryton James) demoted her, and lately, Tessa’s quietly served her penance. It’s about time for some sort of shake-up for Tessa, but what could the message be about, and how could’ve sent it?

Tune in tomorrow to watch The Young and the Restless on CBS or POP to find out!