David Foster & Katharine McPhee Get Engaged In Capri

The musical lovebirds make things official during a European vacation.

David Foster will take another walk down the aisle. The much-married music man got engaged to singer Katharine McPhee during the couple’s recent vacation in Europe, according to TMZ.

Sources told the celebrity gossip site that Foster, 68, and McPhee, 34, were vacationing on the Italian island of Capri over the weekend, where the American Idol alum showed off her engagement ring after Foster’s proposal. McPhee was also reportedly flaunting her diamond ring to family and friends on FaceTime. McPhee’s rep, Leslie Sloan, confirmed the engagement to TMZ. This will be McPhee’s second walk down the aisle, and Foster’s fifth.

Katharine McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, but the marriage ended after the singer’s alleged affair with Smash director Michael Morris. Meanwhile, Grammy-winning producer David Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. Foster’s last two marriages have been featured on the reality shows The Princes of Malibu and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While a ring pic has yet to be posted by either McPhee or Foster, the engagement comes amid a steady stream of social media pics posted by the lovebirds during their romantic getaway. According to Us Weekly, after Foster posted a photo of himself on a bike trail overlooking the beach in Italy, his smitten girlfriend was one of the first to post a comment, writing, “So so handsome. I [love] you.”

Foster and McPhee have been romantically linked for about a year, but they only recently made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in New York City. As recently as last December, McPhee downplayed her romance with the music mogul, telling Health magazine that they were just good friends.

“We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time,” McPhee said in December, according to Us. “I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person. I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want.”

Last year, Foster’s 35-year-old daughter, Erin, told People the family approves of McPhee.

“She’s amazing. I really like her. She’s awesome,” Foster’s daughter said. “My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katharine’s awesome. We really, really like her, and we’ve known her for a really long time. And if he’s happy, we’re happy.”

At the time, Foster admitted he wouldn’t rule out a fifth marriage.

“It’s quite obvious by my track record that I love being married, so I wouldn’t say no to being married again,” the Grammy winner told People. “I like the concept, I’m just not that good at it.”