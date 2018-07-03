Alan Dershowitz Mad At Martha’s Vineyard Neighbors Who Shun Him For Trump Support

Martha’s Vineyard is located just south of Cape Cod, Mass., and is home to many celebrities and other wealthy people — including famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz. But the Harvard law professor is not loving his life there right now, as he sees his noncomplete rebuttal of everything President Donald Trump costing him big time in the mostly-liberal social circle on the famous island, reports Fox News. “So they are shunning me and trying to ban me from their social life on Martha’s Vineyard,” he said. Apparently, his neighbors aren’t appreciating his vocal criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump administration’s alleged collusion with Russia.

In an op-ed for The Hill, Dershowitz writes that he’s not a supporter of the president nor a member of his administration — in fact he contributed a great deal of money and voted for Hilary Clinton. But because he has written a book, The Case Against Impeaching Trump, which was more about the constitutional law aspect of it than about supporting policies that the president has enacted or supports, he feels that was enough to get him kicked out of the cool kids’ club on the island. And he’s not happy about what some people are doing about that.

“One of them, an academic at a distinguished university, has told people that he would not attend any dinner or party to which I was invited. He and others have demanded ‘trigger warnings’ so that they can be assured of having ‘safe spaces’ in which they will not encounter me or my ideas,” he writes. It’s interesting that people want to dissuade lively discourse at a dinner party, and considering having a room full of everyone who agrees on everything sounds rather dull, it sounds like his social schedule commitments have gotten rather sparse.

The former appellate adviser for the O.J. Simpson defense is no stranger to controversy, but he has been around and seen a lot and has compared this treatment to McCarthyism of the 1950s “when lawyers who represented alleged communists on civil libertarian grounds were shunned. Some of these lawyers and victims of McCarthyism lived on Martha’s Vineyard. I never thought I would see McCarthyism come to Martha’s Vineyard, but I have.” No matter, he refuses to back down from his positions or from what he has said.

“I will not change my views as a result of these attempts to ostracize me, but there are some who may remain silent for fear of being shunned,” he wrote. His fear isn’t for himself but rather what the growing intolerance toward opposing views is doing to the United States.