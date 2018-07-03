Scott Disick Reportedly ‘Drooling’ Over Kourtney Kardashian Bikini Photos

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been broken up for years now, but that isn’t stopping Scott from “drooling” over Kourtney’s latest batch of bikini photos.

According to a July 3 report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick has been blown away by Kourtney Kardashian’s toned bikini body. Kardashian, who is currently on vacation in Italy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, has been photographed dozens of times over the past couple of weeks wearing nothing but a bikini.

Sources tell the outlet that Scott Disick can’t believe how great Kourtney Kardashian looks now that they’re not together anymore, and that when he sees photos of her in a bikini, he tends to get “mad” because he can’t have her, despite the fact that he is dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie.

As many fans will remember, Kourtney and Scott split back in July 2015 after he was spotted partying hard and getting cozy with other women, including Chloe Bartoli, while Kardashian was back at home with their three children.

“Now that they’re not together and she’s got this dream body, he’s drooling over her,” our source reveals. “Anytime he sees a pic of her in a bikini he gets mad because he can’t have her anymore. Kourtney has never looked this good and it’s giving him major FOMO.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, have been on vacation in Italy for the past two weeks, and Kourt has been living in an array of bikinis. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been flaunting her toned abs all around Italy as she and Younes spend time with friends and Kourtney’s three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

However, sources claim that while Scott Disick may be missing Kourtney Kardashian’s gorgeous body, he is partially to blame for her recent health and fitness kick.

“In a weird way, she has Scott to thank for her incredible bikini body because he’s the reason she started working out so much. She was in a really dark place and trying to deal with all the emotions from their toxic relationship and the only thing that really helped her cope was exercise. It was her savior and the sweet side effect is she got this amazing revenge body,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick continues to move on from his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and is reportedly gearing up to move in with his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.