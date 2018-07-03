Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Girl Luna Loves Baby Brother Miles & They’ve Shared The Cutest Pics To Show It

As if Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids Luna and Miles Stephens couldn't seem any more adorable, they post new photos to show an especially precious moment.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared some fantastic photos lately featuring their adorable children, Luna and Miles Stephens, but one of their latest posts may be one of the best. The family just shared a trio of pictures showing Luna feeding Miles and these might be some of the most precious ones they have shared yet.

While Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share a lot of family photos via their personal Instagram pages, they have also set up pages for Luna and Miles as well. Luna’s Instagram page is titled “Little Luna Legend,” while Miles’ is “Little Legend Miles,” and these sweet shots were posted on both pages.

In the trio of snapshots, Luna was working on feeding Miles a bottle. She was quite diligent in her duties by the looks of things, but she did have some support and help with adults right there to keep everybody properly in place. At one moment during the feeding, Luna leaned down closer to Miles, perhaps to give him a kiss, and in the third photo she gently laid her hand on his head and had a hint of a loving smile on her face.

On Miles’ Instagram page, the family also posted a short video clip that appears to be from the same feeding. Teigen is holding Luna and Miles and asks her little girl if she’s feeding her brother. The 2-year-old quietly utters a “yeah,” as her mama tells her she’s doing a good job. It looks like little Miss Stephens was taking her feeding duties quite seriously and the baby seemed to be sleepy and content.

Of course, Chrissy and John’s fans couldn’t help but comment on how adorable Luna was and what a great big sister she appeared to be. Based on other posts of Teigen and Legend’s, the tot definitely keeps her parents busy and she’s already got a funny and sweet personality. Miles may have only joined the family a little less than two months ago, but it obviously didn’t take long for Luna to embrace her sisterly duties.

Fans didn’t struggle at all to come up with sweet adjectives to describe how Luna was with baby brother Miles as she fed him his bottle. Divine and precious popped up, with one follower noting that the 2-year-old seems to have a kind and loving soul. Granted, as Miles gets old enough to mess with Luna’s things the siblings will surely have some less-than-precious moments, but for now, it looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are having a great time with their newly-expanded family.