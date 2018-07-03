‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abby & Stefan Come Face To Face, Will & Sonny Work Together

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a lot of interesting interactions this week in Salem. Abigail and Stefan; Will and Sonny; Leo and Sonny; and Kayla and Marlena will also have moments together that will have viewers tuning in.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Leo (Greg Rikaart) will have his dreams of becoming a husband to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) shot down, but things will get much worse when the situation turns physical and Sonny takes things too far. Leo will not only lose his chance at Sonny, but he’ll lose his life as well.

Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Sonny won’t know what to do, and he’ll lean on his former husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), to help him. The two men will work together in hopes of disposing of Leo’s dead body and keeping the death from ever being found out.

Although Will will likely know he’s doing something wrong, his interaction with Sonny could trigger some more memories. Will has been remembering bits and pieces of his life in Salem since taking Dr. Rolf’s serum, but everything has centered around his love story with Sonny. Spending more time with his ex-husband, and dealing with a tense situation, could trigger more memories for Will.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) has a very tense run-in with Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). The two will come face to face for the first time since Abby’s return to Salem, and the situation will not be helped by the fact that Abigail is hiding a huge secret.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail carries out her plan to find out who the father of her baby is.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/7PY5UN0QSm — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 3, 2018

As many Days of our Lives viewers will remember, Abigail and Stefan spent one night together while she was in the middle of her split personality disorder. One of Abby’s alter-egos, Gabby, was head over heels in love with Stefan, and the result of their passion could lead to a huge scandal in Salem as Abigail is now pregnant and she doesn’t know if her husband Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) or his brother Stefan is the father.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will be feeling extremely guilty about her deal with Stefan. Kayla will open up to her friend Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) about the details of her deal with the DiMera Enterprises CEO and get some advice and feedback about how to move forward.

