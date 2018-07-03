'It left me thinking anything was possible'

Let’s face it, Oprah Winfrey has likely been to some pretty great parties, but even she was overwhelmed by the way she felt attending the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Winfrey has been asked about her impressions of Meghan and Harry’s big day, and she gushed.

Vanity Fair is reporting that the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left her feeling hopeful.

“It left me feeling that anything is possible through the power of love. Reverend Curry was right!”

Oprah even admits she had last minute outfit panic before the big day (she’s just like us!) and googled whether or not she could wear her cream suit to the wedding because it was photographing white, not cream.

“In the picture the dress looked white, not cream. I googled, ‘Can you wear white to a wedding?’ Answer: ‘No don’t risk it.'”

You’d think for Oprah, this might have been another celebrity-friend’s wedding, because she’s been there, done that, but she admits that she was not prepared to be moved even before the service.

“I was unprepared for the depth of emotion I felt stepping onto the grounds of Windsor Castle. It literally took my breath away… I exclaimed out loud to no one in particular: ‘Whoa! This right here is a whole ‘nother level!'”

Oprah was hit by the enormity of the moment when an American woman literally marries her prince. She says she was struck by the idea that the two will do great things.

“I thought immediately of the history, the legacy, the astounding moment Meghan Markle was stepping into. And what it would take to be prepared for such a moment. The life she was leaving behind and the new world to which she was rising—all part of a destiny she helped design… I can’t wait to see the goodness that will come from their union. Goodness, that I know for sure will help change the way the world thinks about what is possible, even more than it already has.”

Winfrey says she is still feeling the love.

Eonline added that Meghan Markle looked happy and radiant as she made her way down the aisle in St. George’s Chapel to a full house (and international television coverage). Even Prince Harry looked like it was the best day of his life.

“We all want to feel as radiant, joyful, and alive as Meghan looked on her way down the aisle to meet Harry. Both of them were glowing with happiness.”