Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating And Has More Than One Suitor

Aniston's friends are thrilled that she's moving on following her split from Justin Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly been in high spirits on the set of her new movie, Murder Mystery. Also in the movie is comedian and actor Adam Sandler, which likely keeps the mood light and the atmosphere fun while the cast and crew are working. Rumor has it, however, that there could be another reason for Aniston’s joyful mood even through the rainy Montreal days on the set of her new film. Us Weekly reports that the 49-year-old actress is dating again. Not only is she dating, she has two suitors at the moment.

Aniston split from her husband of over two years, Justin Theroux, about five months ago, but she isn’t letting that keep her from finding love again. Inside sources for Us Weekly say neither of the men she’s seeing is an actor. One is a “tech titan.” Like Aniston, his marriage ended not long ago. They were introduced by one of Jen’s close friends. The other suitor is someone that she met not too long ago. The magazine’s source describes him as “an industry creative she met when they started working on a project together several months ago.” Her friends are reportedly thrilled to see her moving on, especially given the struggles she went through after her 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt.

“Jen’s group is excited that she’s dating again. They can hardly keep it a secret when they’re so happy to see Jen moving on.”

Aniston’s excitement about her dating life doesn’t mean she isn’t also trying to be smart about love. She isn’t jumping into anything with both feet just yet.

The source says, “As strong as Jen is, she tends to be very wary of new people. It normally takes a while for her to open up and trust someone.”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux spent a total of seven years together, and their split seems to be an amicable one so far. Knowing that the end of any Hollywood marriage is bound to get people talking and rumors flying, the couple chose to release a statement that was shared by The Associated Press in February to keep talking to a minimum.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deepest respect and love that we have for one another.”

Aniston and Theroux have no children together.