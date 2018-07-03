Shannon Beador Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Of Two Months Following Split From David Beador

Shannon wasn't ready for anything serious, according to a source.

That didn’t last for very long.

After just two months of dating, Shannon Beador and her boyfriend, Alex (whose last name was not made public), have decided to part ways. Radar Online shares that Beador’s relationship with Alex was a rebound relationship following her long marriage to David Beador and Shannon isn’t yet ready to take the plunge and engage in a full-fledged romance. A source close to the pair dishes that Alex wanted more of a commitment and Shannon just isn’t ready for that.

“Alex was everything that any woman could hope for, but she just wants to be single right now and have fun. She wants to focus on herself and her kids.”

It definitely seemed like Alex was a catch too, always showering Shannon with nice gifts. Alex also boosted Shannon’s morale after being married for so long because he made her feel like she was still a hot commodity and that men still desired her.

Previously, Radar Online broke the story that Alex and Shannon were dating though Shannon didn’t want to go public with the relationship, especially at such an early stage. And on her Instagram page last month, Beador shared a photo of herself and Alex. In the snapshot, the couple poses alongside Bret Michaels and another couple following a Poison concert.

Brett and Shannon stand on one side of Michaels as the Real Housewives of Orange County star wears all black and Alex opts for a more casual look with a polo shirt. Of course, Michaels can be seen rocking a Poison shirt and an American cowboy hat while another couple, who appear to be Shannon’s friends, stand on the other side of the rock star.

Shannon said that she had a great time at the concert but didn’t mention the fact that her then-boyfriend was in the photo. But of course, the reality star’s fans caught wind that there could be something going on between the pair and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“And that my dear, is the rainbow after the storm… he’s hot!.. go Shannon!”

“So happy for you Shannon. You deserve the world. I hope your blissfully happy. I hope he treats you like a queen. To much happiness to your both,” another fan wrote.

As many fans will recall, David Beador and Shannon’s marriage troubles played out over the past few seasons of the Real Housewives of Orange County. David cheated on Shannon and the couple tried to repair their marriage but eventually called it quits.

Fans can only wonder what Shannon’s next romance will bring.