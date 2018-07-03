Duchess Meghan’s Dad, Thomas Markle, Reportedly Begging Her To ‘Forgive And Forget,’ ‘Us Weekly’ Reports

Markle is allegedly getting the 'cold shoulder' from the royal family.

Duchess Meghan has been an official member of the British royal family for just over a month now. But members of the Markle family continue to be a thorn in an otherwise “perfect” fairytale story of the California girl who married a prince.

Now Us Weekly reports that Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle has been begging his daughter to “forgive and forget” after the scandals that came to light in the lead-up to the royal wedding in May.

“Thomas adores his daughter and swears he never wanted attention from the interviews,” an insider told the tabloid. “All he’s ever cared about is protecting Meghan…He wants the Royals to stand by his side, but of course, so far they haven’t.”

Thomas Markle recently told TMZ that he hasn’t spoken to his daughter since his Good Morning Britain interview. During that chat with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, he revealed a couple of things that the royal family probably wants to be kept private, like tidbits from his private conversation with Prince Harry. Thomas, for instance, told Good Morning Britain that his royal son-in-law had said that President Trump should be given a “chance.”

According to TMZ, Markle feels like the Palace is giving him the “cold shoulder,” but added that if the Queen was willing to meet Donald Trump, then she should be fine with meeting him.

“If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant, ignorant, and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me, I’m nowhere near as bad,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth is meeting Donald Trump as part of her duties as Britain’s head of state in July. But the likelihood of her meeting Thomas Markle is still unclear. TMZ reports that he still wants to visit the UK to finally meet Prince Harry, but its uncertain whether he’ll be able to have an audience with the monarch.

Thomas Markle, a retired lighting director, was thrust into the spotlight when Meghan and Harry announced their engagement. But he would have probably had less media attention if he had followed Meghan’s mother’s example and refused to talk to the press. But as CNN reports, before the royal wedding, a British newspaper broke the news that Markle had worked with paparazzi and staged photos that were later published in several media outlets.

During his Good Morning Britain interview, Markle confessed that the photos were a mistake and said that he participated in the scheme because he thought they would improve his image.

“I thought it would be a nice way of improving my look, but obviously that all went to hell,” he said. “I feel bad about it, I apologized for it, it was a mistake.”