Elizabeth Hurley Rocks A Tiny White Bikini And Shows Off Her Flexibility

Elizabeth Hurley's latest bikini picture has fans begging for her secret to looking so amazing at age 53.

Elizabeth Hurley recently celebrated summer doing what she does best: flaunting her fit figure in a bikini and getting lavished with flattery from her thousands of Instagram followers. Of course, it was all in the name of promoting her swimsuit line.

Elizabeth Hurley is a savvy businesswoman who knows how to sell a bikini. On Monday, the stunning 53-year-old Austin Powers star struck a playful pose while rocking a two-piece from her beachwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She shared a photo of her swimsuit stretching session with her 987,000 Instagram followers, and it was only a matter of hours before it started making headlines. The Sun praised her “flex appeal” because it looks like she’s showing off a yoga move in the bikini snapshot. Meanwhile, The Daily Mail gushed over her “phenomenal frame,” noting that she flaunted it during a “sultry sunbathing session.”

In her latest bikini photo, Elizabeth Hurley is rocking a white string bikini made out of crochet fabric. It features low-rise bottoms with silver chains on the sides and a top with a bead embellishment dangling from the bust. According to the actress, she’s wearing the Elle bikini from Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Hurley has a big smile on her face, and she’s demonstrating the flexibility of her flawless physique that was over five decades in the making. She’s lying on her side, and she’s stretching out her toned limbs by raising one arm and one leg raised up in the air.

Hurley revealed that the picture was snapped outside her home in Hertfordshire.

“Summer #home @elizabethhurleybeach #ellebikini,” she captioned the image.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Elizabeth Hurley recently sent her fans into a tizzy by ditching her bikini top and covering up with a hat in one of her Instagram photos. However, her followers seem to prefer her in a bikini; the topless Instagram photo received around 47,000 likes, while her recent swimsuit snapshot has received over 55,000 likes. Her fans were in absolute awe of the image, with some of them noting that she appears to be aging like a fine wine.

“You look younger each time you post…stunning,” wrote one admirer.

“U get better and better with age,” another remarked.

Others begged the Bedazzled star to spill the secrets behind her incredible bikini body and her youthful looks.

“HOW do you do it??? Do you just never, EVER eat bread? No wine? What is iiiiiiiit?” asked one of her followers.

“You go girl, so where is the fountain of youth, please share,” another wrote.

“OK. What’s your secret for youth? Do you bathe in the blood of young virgin girls or what? Come clean with us.”

During an interview with The Cut, Elizabeth Hurley spilled a few of her secrets for looking so good for a 50-something. She said that she prefers exercising at home to going to the gym, and her favorite way to get a workout in is to go on long hikes with her dogs. However, there’s a reason the former dancer is so flexible; she goes to the occasional yoga class, does a lot of stretching, and performs some of the exercises that she learned during her dancing days. As far as nutrition is concerned, she tries to avoid processed foods and prefers to eat food that’s grown locally.

Elizabeth also said that she often eats fruits and vegetables from her own garden during the summer, so perhaps the Fountain of Youth is buried down there somewhere.