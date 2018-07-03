Eric Trump Comes To The Aid Of Sick Woman In New York City

Witnesses say he ran directly into traffic to help the woman.

Eric Trump rushed into New York City traffic to come to the aid of a woman who had fallen ill, The Washington Examiner is reporting. The incident happened last week but is only now coming to the attention of the media.

Last Wednesday morning, Trump and his security detail were walking near 57th Street and 6th Avenue when he spotted a woman who had passed out near the F train station. A witness said that Trump saw an ambulance that happened to be nearby and ran out into the street – into traffic – to flag the vehicle down. The witness, who asked to remain anonymous and who has no connection to the Trumps, said Eric almost got hit by a bicyclist in the process.

“Not sure if the ambulance had been called for or if Eric managed to hail one out of the blue, but in any case his sense of urgency was clear and he succeeded in getting the paramedics to stop and tend to the woman.”

Paramedics then came to the aid of the woman, and Trump and his men left the scene.

So how did the adult son of the president of the United States, who is obviously known and recognizable all across New York, where he lives, manage to escape the notice of all but one person who reported it to the press? The witness had no idea, either.

“I don’t know if anyone really noticed all of this going on, there wasn’t a crowd of people watching.”

The Daily Mail notes that the stop in question is just a block away from Trump Tower, where Eric and Trump’s other adult son, Donald Trump Jr., work at the Trump Organization. It’s also two blocks away from Eric’s Trump Parc East penthouse home.

Trump, for his part, deflected the praise for his actions onto the EMS workers who responded.

“I’m glad we were able to play a small role in getting help for the woman on 58th Street. We just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I’m especially grateful to the EMTs who took over. It was certainly my first time hailing an ambulance in New York City.”

This is not the first time a member of the Trump family has played the role of the Good Samaritan. Back in 1991, Donald Trump was in his limo when he saw a man being mugged. He ordered the driver to stop, rushed out of the limo, and confronted the assailant, who ran off.