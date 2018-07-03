Jamie Foxx Spotted With ‘Mystery Woman’ In Miami Sans Katie Holmes

Actor Jamie Foxx was spotted in Miami this week partying with an unknown woman while his current girlfriend, Katie Holmes, was away touring Paris runways for Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The Django Unchained star seemed to be enjoying his alone time from Holmes. Foxx was spotted shirtless around the pool showing off his impressive muscles and chatting with numerous female fans. The 50-year-old Oscar winner was also partying with numerous friends and some more female fans.

There’s been much speculation that two have spilt considering the time apart from each other. Representatives from Holmes’ camp have denied the rumors, stating they’re “100 percent untrue.” A source told celebrity news site Page Six that Holmes and Foxx were FaceTiming after she boarded. The cute exchange included Holmes declaring her love for Foxx as well as asking if he wanted some cookies from Paris.

Katie Holmes attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

While representatives from Holmes’ camp have addressed the speculation of a split, Foxx has stayed quiet on the issue. It’s also interesting to note that Foxx and Holmes have never officially declared themselves as a couple. While both have been dating since 2013, they’ve never officially come out as a couple and have avoided being photographed together at public events. The most we’ve seen was them holding hands in September of last year.

A source close to Foxx stated to People magazine that the actor was in town to celebrate his friend DJ Irie and “just enjoy a guys weekend.” The source also confirmed that Foxx is aware of the speculation surrounding the rumors but doesn’t seem too concerned with them at all.

“He’s just his happy, hilarious self…He just seems happy to get away and kick back.”

Rumors of the split between the two came out last week from tabloid site The Radar. The site alleged that Holmes and Foxx were planning a wedding but called it off and split due to “trust issues.”

Holmes herself addressed the rumors by stating to ET that she likes to “keep things private with anyone” she’s dating.