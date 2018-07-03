Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Will Be Dramatically Different From Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s In This Way

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will wed October 2018.

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has been busy quietly planning their nuptials amidst the excitement surrounding the marriage of her cousin Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. But how will their wedding day differ from that of the new Duke and Duchess of Essex?

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have been planning their own royal nuptials since the couple announced their engagement in January of 2018. The pair will tie the knot on October 12, 2018, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where Meghan and Harry held their wedding ceremony this past May.

But the comparisons stop there. Although the venue will be the same, Eugenie and Jack’s wedding will be decidedly different than that of her high-profile cousin. Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will likely have a smaller guest list than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The reason? Eugenie isn’t a working royal.

A working royal is someone who appears on behalf of the royal family at official engagements as well as working as a patron for specific charities.

Eugenie, who has a degree in English literature and history of art from Newcastle University, worked for an auction house in New York and at Hauser & Wirth, an art gallery in London’s Savile Row. according to a story published by The Daily Mail.

According to Express, the wedding’s expenses will be split between the Brooksbank family, and Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie and Brooksbank dated for seven years before announcing their engagement. They were introduced by friends in Verbier, a Swiss ski resort when Eugenie was still studying at Newcastle University, according to Town and Country Magazine.

The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

In January 2018, Brooksbank reportedly popped the question while the couple was on a vacation in Nicaragua. The couple announced their engagement on Twitter on January 22. Buckingham Palace made an official announcement on Twitter, as reported by People Magazine, stating “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank,” her parents said in a statement. “The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.”

Princess Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, also tweeted her congratulations to the happy couple by remarking, “I always say that the river flows well to its destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock.”

I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/hvCnnOwZpo — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018

Princess Eugenie attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding with Brooksbank as her escort.