Victoria Beckham Shares Adorable Pic Of Husband David And Daughter Harper

He may play the role of a soccer superstar but David Beckham takes another role in his life very seriously — that of a doting dad.

Earlier today, David’s wife, Victoria Beckham, shared a sweet father/daughter moment between David and the couple’s youngest child, Harper Beckham. In the sweet snapshot, David looks adoringly into his daughter’s eyes at what appears to be the couple’s home. The 43-year-old wraps his tattooed arms around his daughter as he looks into her eyes.

Only the back of Harper’s head can be seen in the sweet snapshot as the 6-year-old looks like her mom during her Spice Girls days, rocking a pair of braided pigtail buns as well as a sweet purple checkered dress with a white collar. She also wraps her arms around her dad’s neck, and it’s easy to see that she really looks up to him.

Though the image has only been posted for a few hours for Posh’s 21 million-plus followers, it has already gained a ton of attention with 882,000 likes in addition to 3,400 comments. Of course, many fans commented on how handsome David Beckham is while countless others couldn’t help but gush over the fact that David seems to be such an amazing father.

“A devoted Father sets the course of a young girl’s life. He teaches by example to build her Character. If she develops an inner strength, all else comes naturally to her.”

“It’s pretty obvious that not only Harper but everyone loves David Beckham lol,” another fan wrote.

And earlier this week, David and Victoria celebrated their daughter Harper’s birthday with an epic gift. As the Inquisitr shared, the couple planned to shell out $9,000 for a pedigree pony as well as “top-of-the-range riding gear from Colne Saddlery in Cheltenham, Glos.” Pretty nice for a young girl’s birthday!

“Obviously, a horse is a massive commitment, and David and Victoria have impressed upon her how important it is that she cares for it herself and gets stuck into the mucking out. They then visited a saddlery last month and got her all the accessories,” a source close to the couple told The Sun.

The family’s home in the Cotswolds is definitely fit to handle a horse as it has a set of stables on the property. And it’s clear that little Harper is a big fan of horses as Victoria has shared photos of the pair riding together in recent weeks.

Hopefully, once they get the pony for Harper, they will share a photo with fans on Instagram.