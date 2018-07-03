Christina El Moussa Gushes Over Boyfriend Ant Anstead, Says She Sees A Future With Him

Things seem to be going very well for Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.

Over the past few weeks, the Flip or Flop star has been making her press rounds to promote her upcoming HGTV show titled Christina on the Coast, which is scheduled to debut sometime early next year. And almost every time that she has stepped out for interviews, she has had boyfriend Ant Anstead right by her side.

In a new interview with People, El Moussa gushes over the British TV personality, who she has been dating since November of last year. In fact, Christina even thinks that there could be wedding bells in their future.

“I can see myself getting married to him. He’s so down-to-earth, and we have so much in common. We basically do the same thing, so he gets what my world is like, and he’s just rolled with the punches and handled everything so well.”

And as luck would have it, the two met by chance through a mutual friend. Following her split from her husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, Christina didn’t have plans to date anybody for at least a year. Then Anstead came along and the two have been smitten with each other ever since.

Anstead is also going through a divorce and like El Moussa, he shares two children with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Louise Anstead. Luckily, the fact that both Christina and Ant are both in the midst of a divorce means that they both can empathize with one another. And if they do chose to get married down the line, they already have their children’s seal of approval.

“My kids love him, have a great time together, playing and doing boy stuff. Taylor asks me questions like, ‘When is Ant getting divorced? You need to marry that one.'”

As the Inquisitr shared a few days ago, Christina El Moussa also opened up about her divorce, saying that after it happened, she felt like she was drowning.

“I felt like I was drowning. I was doing whatever I could to stay above water and just get through the day,” El Moussa said.

But as fans know, the former couple eventually picked up the pieces and started to resume working on their business of flipping houses together while filming their hit HGTV show, Flip or Flop.

Flip or Flop is currently airing on HGTV and Christina on the Coast is set the premiere early next year.