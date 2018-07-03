‘Riverdale’s’ Lili Reinhart Sounds Off On Rumored Romance: ‘I’m Not Okay’ Talking About Cole Sprouse

Why is she being so tight-lipped?

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart understands the public interest in her rumored romance with co-star Cole Sprouse but has no interest in revealing the details of her personal life with fans of the CW series, or anyone else for that matter.

The 21-year-old CW actress opened up in a new interview with Harpers Bazaar that she would rather keep those details to herself.

“I’m not okay talking about my relationship,” she said in the interview. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

Reinhart also noted that she isn’t comfortable with life in the spotlight, stating that she didn’t begin her career as an actress for fame and fortune. She does it because she loves the experience.

“I don’t act to be famous,” she explained in the interview. “I just am a performer.”

“People knew who I was in Hawaii, and people knew who I was in Paris. My cast mates have gone all over the world and people recognize them. It’s on a global scale,” she said of her life as a star of the hit CW drama. “I’m a blonde white girl. I have sunglasses on and a hat. How do people look at me, and in an instant, they know? People are seeing my face that much. It’s something I can’t wrap my head around. I don’t know how you ever can.”

Lili, who plays Betty Cooper on the hit CW show, took matters into her own hands to dispel the rumors and address the topic of body positivity, as reported by People Magazine.

The speculation was particularly frustrating for Reinhart when the internet was abuzz with the idea that she might be pregnant due to a few unflattering photos online. The 21-year-old remarked on Instagram that it was “unfortunate” that an unflattering photo of her stomach that circulated the internet caused hundreds of people to think she was pregnant.

She then stated that the unflattering photo was “just my body,” stating that sometimes she is “bloated” and that photos she may not personally like will circulate the internet. But, the steadfast and confident actress declared that she would never apologize for the way she looks.

“My body is something that I will NEVER apologize for,” she remarked to People.

Riverdale airs on the CW network.