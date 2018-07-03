‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Linda Hunt Hospitalized After Hitting Two Cars

She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in The Year of Living Dangerously, but Linda Hunt was doing just that when she hit two cars on the streets of Los Angeles, reports TMZ. “Hunt was driving a black BMW SUV Monday and tried making a left turn. An eyewitness tells us Hunt struck a sedan and then collided with a Honda SUV. Hunt was visibly shaken, and witnesses escorted her to a lawn chair on the sidewalk.” The paramedics soon arrived and after an evaluation of the NCIS: Los Angeles star, it was decided that the 73-year-old actress needed to go to the hospital.

When TMZ tried to inquire about her condition, her reps didn’t return their call. The website did learn from a witness that the other drivers sustained only minor injuries. Law enforcement confirmed that only one person from the accident was taken to the hospital. As for the cause of the accident, an investigation is still underway. Traffic in Los Angeles is notoriously bad, with it ranking second in 2013 to New York City as the deadliest city for drivers, as ranked by Thrillist. The traffic delays can make drivers a little more aggressive.

Hunt had been acting just over five years when she won her Oscar. She followed that up with roles in such films as Dune with Kyle MacLachlan, Silverado with Kevin Kline and Kevin Costner, and later Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger as well as dozens of other film and television roles, there is no question that her most popular is as Hetty on the CBS hit show NCIS: Los Angeles. After all, pragmatic Hetty has proven to be rather intimidating, has a colorful past, and knows how to get the job done, leaving her fellow agents in awe of her abilities — and fans as well.

Hunt, on the other hand, isn’t nearly as rigid, according to a 2014 article by the Los Angles Times, or at least her home, which she shares with Karen Klein, isn’t. “This house has whimsy and a special kind of elegance,” said Hunt. “It’s welcoming.” It’s also beautiful. “I often go to the guesthouse to practice lines,” she shared, “and look at the window of the sunroom and think how pretty it is.” The couple wanted a home that was bright, unlike other Craftsman homes in the area, including one they lived in previously. “We lasted six months in a dark Craftsman down the street,” Klein, a retired therapist, laughed as she told the Times.