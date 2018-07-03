Justin Timberlake And Jessica Adorably Biel Pack On PDA At Eiffel Tower

It’s not every day that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake share their affection for the world to see, but when they do — it’s nothing short of adorable.

In her most recent post on Instagram post, Jessica Biel shared a snapshot of herself and her husband of six years in front of one of the most romantic places on earth — the Eiffel Tower. In the sweet photo, Jessica turns her head back toward the camera and is all smiles as she strikes a pose. The mother of one wears her long hair down and looks all dolled up in a cream colored sweater and pair of leather pants. She also has a black purse strung over her shoulder.

Timberlake stands beside his wife and plants a big kiss right on the side of her head. He looks casual in a short-sleeved denim shirt, a black cap, white tee, and pair of jeans. Behind the couple is the Eiffel Tower, all lit up, making the picture even more romantic. And it’s certainly no shock that the 36-year-old’s photo has earned a ton of attention from her 50 million followers already.

In less than a day of being posted, the image has garnered 1.9 million likes as well as 9,600 comments. Some fans couldn’t help but gush over how adorable the couple is while countless others just appreciated the rare photo post of the couple together.

“Lovely couple, you guys were made for each other.”

“Beautiful picture of beautiful people,” one more fan wrote.

On Father’s Day, Biel also took the opportunity to share with her Instagram followers what a good father Justin is to their son, Silas. As the Inquisitr shared, Biel posted a few photos of Justin and Silas on her Instagram page with a sweet caption to go along with the equally sweet images. Her post also gained a lot of attention from fans and followers with over 196,000 likes and more than 600 comments.

“And to my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. We can’t do this parenting thing without you.”

In turn, Timberlake also shared a few rare photos of himself and his son on his own Instagram account, explaining that fatherhood has brought him more joy than he could ever imagine.

According to his website, Justin will play a show on his “Man of the World” Tour tonight in Paris.