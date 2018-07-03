‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Says She’s Never Mad At Jax Taylor Now That They’re Engaged

Jax Taylor put his drama with Brittany Cartwright to rest the moment he proposed.

Following a tough 2017, Cartwright told People magazine that she hasn’t gotten upset with her partner of the past three years since he proposed to her in Malibu, California, last month.

“We just have been so happy. I can’t even be upset with him, I can’t stop smiling,” Cartwright said at the James Mae Launch in West Hollywood, California. “We’re doing very good. It’s just such a happy time right now.”

As she and her fiancé plan for their wedding, Taylor “likes to have his opinion” about the process but when it comes to the final say, that’s for Cartwright to decide. As she explained, she’s been planning for her big day since she was a little girl and has long known exactly where she will be getting married.

“I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle so I don’t think that’s a surprise,” she explained.

In addition to nailing down the venue, Cartwright and Taylor have also decided on a wedding date. However, at this point in time, the majority of Cartwright’s energy is going towards her and Taylor’s upcoming engagement party. While the couple was surprised with a party from their co-stars on the night of their engagement, the couple is now planning for an even bigger event.

Although Cartwright said that her close friend Kristen Doute “might” be in her wedding party, she told People that no one knows quite yet who will be serving as her bridesmaids. After all, she has a very long list of people from Los Angeles and from her home in Kentucky who she would like to include in the event.

“Making my bridesmaid choices down to like eight [people] is going to be really hard for me because my list is at like 15 right now. So, that’s going to be the hardest thing,” she said.

Although fans will have to wait and see how much of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding planning will be featured on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, it has been confirmed that the moment they became engaged will be seen.

As fans may have noticed, photos of a production crew surrounding the couple as Taylor proposed were shared online shortly after the moment took place.

Vanderpump Rules is returning to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.