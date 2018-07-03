Kim Kardashian Talks Mommyhood, Says She Goes To Younger Sister Kylie Jenner For Parenting Advice

Kylie Jenner may be the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, but if you were to ask older sister and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian West, she’d say that when it comes to mommy tips and tricks, Kylie is her new go-to.

As reported by E!, Kim, who sat down with E! News correspondent Sibley Scoles at her KKW Beauty Pop-Up at Westfield Century City, was asked which one of her sisters she’s been going to for the latest mommy advice.

“Lately, it’s been Kylie,” Kim told Scoles. “Kylie is up on all the new gadgets and the new baby stuff,” she explained. Between the Kardashian/Jenner clan, the siblings all have been busy expanding their families separately. Youngest Kardashian/Jenner Kylie has daughter Stormi Webster, born earlier this year, while brother Rob Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian both have one child as well. Rob has a 1-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna and Khloe has a daughter, True Thompson, born in May 2018. Older siblings Kim and Kourtney Kardashian take the cake, with both sisters having three kids. Kim has two daughters and a son with her husband, rapper Kanye West, and oldest sibling Kourtney shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick.

With so many kids between the siblings, one can only imagine the amount of parenting advice the siblings swap with one another. “Khloe and I probably have the most similar parenting style,” Kim told Scoles. “And I will usually go to one of my best friends Larsa Pippen because she has four kids for mom advice.”

Kim went on to say that the already tight and close-knit family has gotten even closer since her siblings Kylie and Khloe have joined the Mommyhood club. And as the Kardashian/Jenner clan continues to expand, Kim says that the little additions to the family have proven to be a bonding moment amongst the family members.

????Sisters ???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:48pm PDT

“I think we’re even closer now because Kourtney and I, even if we don’t disagree on some parenting tips, we’ll discuss them thoroughly and we respect each other’s rules, but we pick up the slack for each other too. I know that if Kourtney’s out of town, then the kids will sleep at my house and we’ll plan these fun things where the kids always feel loved. We’re always helping each other out.”

Kim went on to explain that while the family dynamic has shifted a bit, they still have fun–it’s just a different kind of fun.

“I definitely feel like we are more connected now especially that Khloe’s back and we’re hanging out with all the babies. All the kids want to hang out. It’s just a whole different experience now. It’s so much fun.”

Supermodel sibling Kendall Jenner is the only sister of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to not have any kids as of late. The 22-year-old has been making her own set of headlines regarding her whirlwind romances. The notoriously private model has been spotted on several occasions getting cozy with NBA baller Ben Simmons and her besties, Gigi & Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar Hadid. In the meantime, while Kendall continues to live life on the edge, she’s enjoying being an aunt to her siblings’ kids.