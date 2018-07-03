‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday July 4: Sally & Wyatt Celebrate Independence Day, Liam Shocked

According to new 'B&B' spoilers, Sally and Wyatt make it official.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 4 promise that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally (Courtney Hope) will celebrate Independence Day by saying goodbye to their single status. Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Liam (Scott Clifton) that she is expecting his child, and Liam reels through a series of emotions.

Hope is thrilled that she is expecting her and Liam’s baby and tells him the news. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, state that he will experience a host of emotions when she tells him that he is going to be a dad again. Liam has always prided himself on putting family first, and he will, of course, be delighted at having another child. But he has just put together his family with Steffy. Together with Kelly, they are also a family unit. He will also have to consider the fact that he and Steffy are also engaged to be married.

Hope will tell him that she is prepared to raise their baby on her own because she wants her child to have stability. B&B fans know that Hope never had a conventional childhood, and that she craves that for her baby. But Hope bravely decides that no matter what, her child will at least have one loving, present parent.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, teases that Sally and Wyatt will move in together. The two have already been shacking up because Sally is homeless, but they will decide that they officially are a couple living together. The two will celebrate Independence Day by putting up decorations before Sally dons a bikini. The couple will grow closer as they discuss their plans for the future. Wyatt is without a job and a father, and Sally also had nothing to her name when she moved back to LA. Now with Wyatt in her corner, Sally’s future has never seemed brighter.

The conversation will also turn to her work at Forrester. B&B fans know that Wyatt asked his stepfather to let Courtney work there as a favor. Eric (John McCook) complied and despite protests from both Hope and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Sally is now gainfully employed. However, both have made it crystal clear that they are not pleased with her appointment. Wyatt has even pleaded with Hope to give his girlfriend a chance. It remains to be seen if Sally can adapt to the Forrester regime.

