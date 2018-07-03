Beyonce & Jay-Z Share Photos From Recent Family Vacation In The Midst Of ‘OTR II’ Tour

It’s pretty safe to say that Beyonce and Jay-Z are undeniably some of the hardest working entertainers in the industry today. When the couple isn’t securing million-dollar business deals, they are shooting music videos at the Louvre, recording secret joint records, or going on a million-dollar world tour and blessing their fans with a two-hour show filled with lights, cameras, and plenty of action.

The Carters have spent years building their billion-dollar fortune, a family, and their careers, so it makes sense that from time to time (and to avoid a potential burnout), that the couple goes on a much needed and impromptu vacation.

The relatively private couple took to social media Monday, July 3, to share a recent family trip they took with their crew and of course, in true Beyonce and Jay-Z style, the photographs show just how fabulously The Carters are living.

On Beyonce’s official Instagram account, the “Apesh*t” singer posted several photos of herself as well as her family jet-setting across the country–literally. In the first set of photos posted to her account, Beyonce is seen standing and walking aboard what is more than likely the family’s private airplane. Bey is photographed wearing pink printed two piece shorts and blouse set with clear open toe sandals.

She finished off the look with a small white purse, large oversized glasses, and even had a photo montage of her outfit, including close up shots of her large hoop earrings.

Beyonce kept the glam going with red lips and keeping her tresses off her shoulders and wearing her dirty blonde locks in a high top knot.

The next set of pictures are vastly different from the prior set and include Bey’s husband, Jay, and her 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Among the photos included is one of the family on a private boat or yacht taking a family photo, including candids of Beyonce and Jay Z.

The couple also shared a photograph of just the two of them looking happy and in very high spirits.

In these sets of photos, Beyonce is pictured wearing a colorful printed dress with her hair half up, half down. She nixed the red lipstick for a more natural lip and accessorized with large black oversized glasses. Bey also chose to go barefoot for most of the photos.

As for her husband, Jay kept things casual wearing a striped t-shirt, black cargo pants, and white sneakers. Their daughter Blue was snapped with her parents wearing a pink t-shirt, shorts, and white sneakers like her dad. Noticeably absent from the photos were Bey and Jay’s twins Sir and Rumi, who just celebrated their first birthday last month.

As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, during a concert in Manchester, England, the couple made sure to give their twins a special birthday shoutout. At one point the mommy of three shouted out to her screaming fans, saying, “Happy Birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you!” Her husband Jay-Z also gave the twins a shout-out as well during the concert.

The Carters are currently on their second joint tour together, “On The Run II.” The couple is set to hit Germany, Italy, Spain, and France this summer before heading to the States later on in the month.