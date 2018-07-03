Joe Jackson Buried In Same Cemetery As His Son Michael At Private Funeral

The controversial Jackson family patriarch had a complicated relationship with his most famous son.

Joe Jackson, the controversial patriarch of the famous Jackson musical family, was laid to rest on Monday. The Jackson family patriarch, who died last week at age 89, was buried in the same cemetery as his late son, Michael, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

An insider told THR Joe Jackson was buried in a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, nine years after his son Michael Jackson was entombed in the mausoleum at the famous cemetery. Forest Lawn is also the final resting place of Jackson’s longtime friend Elizabeth Taylor as well as Walt Disney.

While Joe Jackson launched his family’s musical dynasty in the late 1960s, he had a complicated relationship with his most successful son, Michael. Yahoo Entertainment reports that Michael fired his father as his manager and cut him out of his will. It is not known where Joe Jackson will be laid to rest in relation to his son.

Joe Jackson is survived by wife his Katherine, eight children and many grandchildren. Only Jackson’s close family and friends attended the funeral service. TMZ posted a photo of Janet Jackson at the funeral wearing black clothing. In addition, the eldest Jackson son, Jackie, posted a photo to Instagram dressed in a black suit while dressing one of his young sons in a black suit.

Joe Jackson's Funeral Brings Out Janet Jackson and Extended Family https://t.co/SbmyuWp60e — TMZ (@TMZ) July 2, 2018

Michael’s Jackson’s’ oldest son, Prince Michael, shared an Instagram story which revealed he was headed back to L.A. on a delayed flight. Paris Jackson wrote a lengthy tribute to her grandfather, describing him as “one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”

Shortly after Joe Jackson lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, the Jackson family issued a statement thanking fans for their support during their time of grieving.

“We mourn the loss of our father and celebrate the life of a man who sacrificed so much to give us the life and success we have today,” the family said.

Joe Jackson’s daughter, LaToya, also posted a poignant tribute to her late dad on Twitter.

“We will always love you!” Jackson wrote of her father. “You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson.”

Joe Jackson’s private funeral service will be followed by a public ceremony to be held at a later date.