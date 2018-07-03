Watch Colombia Vs. England 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

England is favored to win their first Round of 16 game since 2006, but Ramadel Falcao and Colombia will provide the Three Lions their first real test of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

England has looked impressive at least in the first two games of the group stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as Inquisitr has reported, but they face their first real test of the tournament when they take on Colombia in the final game of the Round of 16, a match that will live stream from Spartak Stadium in Moscow on Tuesday.

But the Three Lions have not won a knockout round game since 2006 — and have won only two since the 1990 competition when England reached the semifinals. As the BBC noted, England defeated Denmark in 2002 and then Ecuador in 2006. But since then, futility.

“It is 10 years since we have won a knockout fixture,” England Coach Gareth Southgate said on Monday, according to Sky Sports. “For this team, this is a brilliant opportunity to go beyond where more experienced teams have before them. The lads have got the chance to write their own stories.”

England’s Dele All is expected to be back in the XI for England on Tuesday. Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

England is favored to win against Colombia, according to a rundown of betting odds by British GQ, but in this surprise-packed tournament where four-time winners Germany, two-time champs Argentina, and 2010 Cup champion Spain have all been shown the door, no favorite is safe.

“Nothing will frighten us. England are a good team but we did not mind who it was we would face,” said Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina, on the site FourFourTwo. “We will give everything for our country and take strength from the support.”

According to FourFourTwo, an estimated 40,000 Colombian fans will have arrived in Russia by the time the match against England kicks off on Tuesday.

