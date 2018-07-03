Watch Sweden Vs. Switzerland 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Sweden has not won a knockout game in the World Cup since 1994, but Switzerland has not even scored a Round of 16 goal since 40 years before that.

A long string of futility when it comes to advancing past the World Cup Round of 16, as the BBC reports, will come to an end for one team when Sweden meets fellow European side Switzerland on the final day of Round of 16 elimination play in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a match that will live stream from Saint Petersburg.

Sweden have not moved past the first round of the knockout stage since 1994. But Switzerland are even more hapless in the World Cup knockout rounds, going without so much as a single goal in knockout play since 1954. But Sweden were not even expected to reach the knockout stage, as NDTV reports, after their world-elite striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from international play and crossed the pond, and the North American continent, to sign a deal with the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS.

Sweden defender Andreas Granqvist believes that the departure of the legendary “Ibra” has actually improved the team, he told the Sport site.

“We have built a foundation in the last two years through the qualifiers. We fight for each other and as team we know when we do that we get good results,” Granqvist said.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the win-or-go-home Sweden vs. Switzerland 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 showdown, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the do-or-die match is scheduled for 5 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at 64,000-seat Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, July 3.

In both Sweden and Switzerland, the match starts at 4 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Tuesday. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 3 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the Sweden vs. Switzerlann live stream at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 7 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 7:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Saturday.

Gustav Svensson of the MLS Seattle Sounders may get an opportunity to start for Sweden on Tuesday. Nils Petter Nilsson / Getty Images

Though the two European sides have played each other 27 times since 1920, as the soccer database 11v11 records, they have never met in the World Cup. In fact, Sweden and Switzerland have not played a match of any kind since 2002.

Other than in 1958 when the World Cup was played in their home country, Sweden — coming off a 3-0 group’s stage finale over Mexico — have never won back-to-back World Cup matches, according to Sky Sports. The Swedes will also be playing their country’s 50th World Cup game, making them the only team besides Mexico to have played 50 games without winning the tournament even once.

Watch a preview of the Sweden vs. Switzerland Round of 16 showdown in the video below, courtesy of OddsShark.

To watch a live stream of the Sweden vs. Switzerland 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Keep in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the Sweden vs. Switzerland 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout game stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Sweden vs. Switzerland match — and all World Cup matches during that weeklong period — streamed live at no charge.

In Switzerland, the government run Swiss Radio and Television network will carry a live stream of the World Cup match, while in Sweden that country’s public broadcaster, SVT1, will stream the Sweden vs. Switzerland match live.

In the U.K., a live stream of the all-European Sweden vs. Switzerland 2018 FIFA World Cup match will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. In India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Sweden vs. Switzerland on mobile devices