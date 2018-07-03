MLB Rumors: ‘Bleacher Report’ Doesn’t Think Cubs Are A Good Landing Spot For Manny Machado

'Bleacher Report' doesn't think Manny Machado would be a good fit for the Chicago Cubs.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Baltimore Orioles are feeling more and more pressure to decide what they are going to do with star infielder Manny Machado. While they would love to keep him long-term, it appears that Machado is not interested in re-signing with the Orioles. That makes it likely that Machado will be moved prior to the deadline.

Quite a few teams have already been mentioned as potential landing spots for Machado. Among those teams have been the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees.

According to a new article by Bleacher Report, the Cubs would be the worst landing spot for Machado. It may come as a surprise, as many view Chicago as the best destination for him.

“Machado is not the missing piece for the Cubs. Despite middling offensive production, incumbent shortstop Addison Russell is still a 2.4 WAR player this season on the strength of his glovework, and the Cubs have the highest-scoring offense in the National League at 5.05 runs per game. A case can actually be made that swapping out Machado would be a downgrade for the North Siders, who value infield defense as much as any team in the league.”

Chicago fans have been very energetic about their desire for Machado to be a member of the Cubs ahead of the deadline. Adding the kind of offensive production that Machado is capable of providing would be a nightmare for any opposing pitcher that the Cubs face.

Manny Machado sweepstakes are underway – and #Dodgers are the favorites to acquire him with #Orioles sending scouts to explore Dodgers Minor League system. https://t.co/o58DX0u1DH via @usatoday — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 27, 2018

Throughout the course of the 2018 season thus far with the Orioles, Machado has recorded a.310 batting average to go along with 21 home runs and 59 RBI’s. Those numbers would make him one of the most lethal bats in the Cubs’ lineup. Kris Bryant has not come around yet and has struggled with nagging injuries, while other players like Willson Contreras have struggled as well.

Machado for Russell would be an intriguing deal for both teams. Baltimore would be getting one of the top defensive shortstops in the game that they might be able to keep around long-term. Chicago would have a chance to sign Machado long-term, especially with Machado’s best friend, Albert Almora Jr., already being on the roster.

Only time will tell what Theo Epstein and company will do at the trade deadline this year. Machado is certainly an option, but the article does have a point.

Expect to hear plenty of rumors surround the Cubs as the deadline draws closer. Machado will also have several teams pursuing him aggressively that may be willing to outbid the Cubs.