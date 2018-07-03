Watch England Vs. India Cricket Live Stream: 1st T20 International, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

India open a lengthy summer tour of England with the first of three T20 International matches that should offer a high-powered batting attack from both sides.

India open a long and arduous summer cricket tour of England on Tuesday by going head to-head with an England World Cup soccer match, as ESPN CricInfo noted, meaning there will likely be an unusually small crowd in attendance for the first T20 international match of a three match series, a match that will live stream from Manchester, England.

The T20 match pits the fourth-ranked side in the world on the ICC table, England, against the second-ranked team. With top ranked Paksitan and third-ranked Australia also in action in a Zimbabwe tri-series, as The Inquisitr reported, the top tier of the world T20 rankings could see a major reshuffle over the following week.

India come in as the hotter T20 team, with a five-match winning streak going back to the Nidihas Trophy series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh earlier this year, as CricInfo records. But India’s last two wins came against a largely overmatched Ireland side in June.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first T20 International match between England and India, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday, July 3, at 26,000-seat Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England. In India, that start time will be 9:30 p.m. India Standard Time, while in the United States, cricket fans can watch the match live stream at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific.

England captain Eoin Morgan (l) and India captain Virat Kohli (r) meet for the opener of a three-match T20 series on Tuesday. Gareth Copley / Getty Images

England come in on a high note, having defeated Australia in a single T20 match to conclude a white ball tour of England by the visitors. England also won their final match of an otherwise unsuccessful tri-series with Australia and New Zealand in February, according to CricInfo stats, meaning that the England T20 side has won only two in a row.

India will field one of their best bowling lineups in recent years, according to NDTV, despite the loss to injury of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. But Captain Virat Johli is expected to rely heavily on spin in the England T20 series.

“There generally is a different challenge when you play against subcontinental teams,” England Captain Eoin Morgan told Sky Sports. “It usually exposes you to spin, reverse-swing — completely different challenges than we are normally used to. We are in the middle of our summer and have played a lot of cricket so hopefully we will deal with it.”

Watch a preview of the England vs. India T20 showdown in the video below, courtesy of Indian news site The Quint.

In Ireland and in the United Kingdom, the England vs. India T20 cricket showdown will be broadcast by Sky Sports Cricket, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Cricket streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky login.

Fans in India who want to live stream the T20 match should check out Sony Six.

To watch a live stream of the T20 action in the first England vs. India meeting of the two-month summer tour in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the opening T20 International match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be rung up.