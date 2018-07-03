Kate Hudson Reveals Her Baby Bump And Alcohol-Inspired Postpartum Plans

Hudson set to welcome baby girl in August.

A very pregnant Kate Hudson revealed her adorable baby bump, along with some well-thought-out postpartum plans, on Saturday while expressing something she desperately missed during her pregnancy.

According to a People report, the Fabletics designer showed off her growing belly in a matching crop top and yoga leggings from the workout clothing brand. The mother-to-be practiced yoga with the help of several fortuitously placed pillows to help distribute the weight of her growing fetus properly balanced in the inclined position.

Hudson captioned the cute picture, “Visualizing and connecting to a healthy birth and my first filthy dirty martini #namaste #MissMyMartinis #Weekend #MyFabletics @fabletics.”

She’s made sure to keep active and fit during her pregnancy, and she hasn’t been shy about sharing her fitness activities like swimming and now the yoga with her 8.7 million Instagram followers.

A few days before her weekend yoga picture, Hudson shared photos of herself on vacation in Italy with her mom Goldie Hawn and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa as well as her children Bingham Hawn, 7 next week, and Ryder Russell, 14. Kurt Russell and Oliver Hudson also appeared in Kate’s fabulous Italian vacation pictures.

Then, today the actress took to Instagram to share that she’s renovating her house. She posted pictures of some sketches of an upcoming remodel she’s planning, and her baby bump even made a surprise appearance on the edge of that photo.

She captioned it, “Coming together! What do you think about the hers bathroom sketch idea?! #SoExcited #HouseReno #Nesting #BabyBumpPhotoBomb.”

Kate Hudson revealed that she is feeling the urge to nest as her due date approaches. Soon, she’ll become a mother to two boys and a little girl. In August, Hudson is set to give birth, so it’s coming soon. Hopefully, her house renovation goes quickly if the plan is for it to be completed before she brings her baby daughter home.

Hudson told People that her actress mother, Goldie Hawn, inspired her. She said, “I liked growing up with a working mom. It allowed me to be able to see that you can work and be a very present and effective mother.”

She followed in her 72-year-old mother’s footsteps too, and also works while raising her children whom she wants to feel loved.

The countdown is on at Hudson’s household for the baby who should be here in mere weeks, now. It is nice to see that the actress has goals and visualizations about what she wants to do during and after the birth.