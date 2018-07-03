Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Being Pressured By Her Family To Stay On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly being pressured to stay on the family’s reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as show her baby girl, True Thompson, on the show.

According to a July 2 report by Radar Online, Kris Jenner made Khloe Kardashian an offer that she couldn’t refuse. Kris allegedly told her daughter that if she continued to appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians with little True then the family would take it easy on her cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and that they wouldn’t talk bad about him during filming. However, Khloe is also not allowed to talk bad about her family on the show.

“Kris made Khloe a deal. She told her that she would make sure the entire family drops their resentment against Tristan. In addition, Khloe has to let camera’s capture baby True’s upbringing and Khloe must not talk bad about her family at all. Khloe agreed to her terms. Kris was happy and now no one can talk s–t about Tristan’s cheating anymore,” an insider revealed.

Although Khloe Kardashian had reportedly hinted that she would not want to continue on with the reality series after giving birth to her daughter, it seems that she may have changed her mind.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been working hard to move past Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The couple have been sticking to each other like glue this summer as they’re back in L.A. to spend time with Khloe’s famous family. They’ve been seen out many times together, and even celebrated Kardashian’s birthday with her close friends and family.

In addition, Khloe has been working very hard on her post-baby body. Although Kardashian only gave birth to her daughter, True, in April, she is already bouncing back. The reality star has been showing off her workouts via social media, and interacting with her fans when it comes to her exercise and fitness habits. Khloe has been working so hard that she’s even showing off her toned belly. On Sunday, she was spotted wearing a tiny yellow bikini on Kendall Jenner’s Instagram story, and fans went wild over how great she looks only weeks after giving birth.

In addition, sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian puts her family first always, which could be one of the main reasons she’s decided to return to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Khloe has always put family first, but having True has only solidified that for her. Khloe’s schedule revolves around True, and [she] doesn’t want to miss a moment with her when she is awake. She is very much a homebody, and always has been, but definitely is nesting more with Tristan and True. She is just glowing, and motherhood certainly agrees with her,” an insider told Us Weekly Magazine.