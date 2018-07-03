California Bear Enjoys Happy Hour, Soaks In Jacuzzi, Sips Margarita

It has been incredibly hot in California lately, so it seems perfectly reasonable that Mark Hough would want to sit out by his pool in Altadena, enjoy a margarita, and simply relax. So when he heard some noise, thinking it was his neighbors getting loud, no one was more surprised than him when he realized it was a bear climbing a fence to get in his yard, reports Seattle Times. “So I got up, looked over in the bushes and lo and behold there’s a bear climbing up over my fence,” Hough said Monday.

Over the next few hours, Hough would see that bear a lot. As he peered out his window he would find the bear taking a dip in his Jacuzzi and drinking the cocktail he had to abandon when he ran inside to escape the furry beast. Amused by his antics, Hough recorded what he saw, which included seeing the bear enjoying the jet bubbles of the unheated hot tub, playing with the chlorinator, and even tossing the thermometer in the air, Hough said. “He was playing having a grand old time,” he added. After the bear seemed to be done with his dip in the pool, he got out and headed towards the cocktail.

He “popped out of the bushes, walked right over to the margarita, knocked it over and lapped it,” Hough said. Like most people who indulge in an early afternoon drink, about an hour later, Hough was talking with a neighbor when he spotted the bear taking a nap in a nearby tree. “So he had his margarita, he had his Jacuzzi, and now he’s ready for an hour nap,” Hough said. After his ordeal with the unexpected intruder, Hough made himself two margaritas. “It was an interesting Friday to say the least,” Hough said.

This is hardly the first story of a bear wandering into someone’s backyard to use their pool. Social media sites like Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter have plenty of bear-in-pool amateur videos like this one because summer is when young bears emerge from their dens to search for food and water, according to Andrew Hughan, spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, as reported previously by the Los Angeles Times. In fact, just that particular Friday, Los Angeles County’s Sheriff’s department received six bear-sighting calls. They never did find Hough’s bear.

