See Which Celebrities Turned Down An Invitation To Joe Jackson’s Funeral

Joe Jackson died late last week.

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family that gave the world such talent as Michael and Janet Jackson, died last week after a battle with cancer.

The controversial Svengali was 89 years old.

Though many people believed that Joe Jackson was — alternately — abusive and a great businessman, there were a number of people who wanted to pay their respects to the man that, ultimately, created a legendary musical empire.

However, according to Radar Online, there were a number of famous people that were invited to the “going home” celebration that turned down the invite.

Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli, Quincy Jones, Celine Dion, and Paul McCartney are just a few of the many celebrities that were invited to the memorial, but whose likelihood of showing up is “slim.” Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, and many, many more celebrities who were invited will not be attending the funeral services, which will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA.

However, there are a few celebrities that will be in attendance. The Rev. Al Sharpton is, most notably, going to be in attendance, and some reports suggest that it is he who will deliver the eulogy at Joe Jackson’s funeral.

A Thank you and farewell from Management https://t.co/cSGUUzDrik pic.twitter.com/eSTdaS7eaI — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 28, 2018

Meanwhile, the death of Joe Jackson has caused a riff in an already-fractured family.

According to the outlet, Paris Jackson — the daughter of the late Michael Jackson — and Janet Jackson are reportedly not speaking to one another as a result of the patriarch’s death.

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

Most interestingly, Joe’s death came just two days after the anniversary of his son Michael’s death.

While Michael Jackson frequently spoke about how abusive his father was when he was alive, according to a different report from Radar Online, Joe actually had a lot of regrets about how he treated Michael, especially in later years.

According to a source close to the family, Joe Jackson felt that it was his mistreatment of Michael that, ultimately, cost the King of Pop his life.

Joe also said that he felt he “let Michael down.”

Joe especially felt that way as Michael tried to mount his ultimate comeback tour, This is It. Fans of the pop star know that Dr. Conrad Murray, Michael’s physician, was ultimately convicted of his involuntary manslaughter.

Citing how abusive he’d been to his children over the years, Joe Jackson also said that he understood he was “difficult” and he “wanted to make amends.” However, unfortunately, he never got the chance to make peace with all his children.