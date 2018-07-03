Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Cannot Wear This Surprising Style Around The Queen

Duchesses avoid wearing certain items in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II.

While Meghan Markle adjusts to life as a British royal, it’s come to light that she and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, cannot wear a particular style of footwear around the queen.

Is it flip-flops? Surely, the Queen of England would not allow flip-flops, but that isn’t the footwear faux pas just waiting to happen. No. According to a report from Daily Mail, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex cannot wear wedge style shoes around Queen Elizabeth II. It’s not an official law or anything, but it’s certainly a well-known preference among the females of the royal family.

According to an inside source, “The Queen isn’t a fan of wedged shoes. She really doesn’t like them and it’s well known among the women in the family.”

Just because the queen doesn’t like wedges doesn’t mean that the women don’t wear them when she’s not around. In fact, Kate Middleton even put on wedges in the past for official royal duties as long as Queen Elizabeth II didn’t attend too.

Just last month, Middleton actually ran in wedges, according to a Hello Magazine report. The mother of three ran down a grassy hill at a polo match while wearing wedged heels by Russell & Bromley, and she managed to keep her balance and look reasonably royal while doing so, which is quite a feat no doubt.

Meghan Markle Loves This Hat Almost As Much as She Loves Prince Harry https://t.co/sS7SAG9j72 — People (@people) July 2, 2018

As for Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t worn the shoe in public since becoming a member of the royal family in May. She did, however, manage to stun in some more casual looks this past weekend at a charity polo match, and Markle even wore pants for the first time since her royal wedding in May, according to the Inquisitr.

The cropped black skinny jeans and loose white button up shirt with its sleeves rolled up to her elbows, which the Duchess paired with black leather Chanel flats and a recycled black banded Madewell x Biltmore Panama hat, ended up being her most casual since she married Prince Harry.

The whole weekend, Markle appeared in good spirits as she smiled and cheered on both Prince Harry and her brother-in-law Prince William at the Audi Polo Challenge. TheInquisitr reported that on Saturday, Markle’s close friend Venus Williams joined her at the event. Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian also played.

Despite Meghan Markle’s casual weekend looks while she watched polo, there was nary a wedge shoe in sight. It’s possible she’s removed them from her wardrobe altogether.