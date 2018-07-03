Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Stress Out As Their Luxury Car Breaks Down In The Hamptons

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are currently in a serious romantic relationship.

For all the good luck that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been having in their relationship, it seems that it has had a bit of bad luck.

According to the Daily Mail, the young and happy couple were off vacationing in the Hamptons when the car they were driving — a convertible Mercedes-Benz — broke down in the middle of a busy intersection.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were then forced to face a bit of humiliation as the police appeared on the scene, directing traffic away from the smitten couple.

When the paparazzi showed up, they caught Hailey wearing a white cropped top and a pair of Daisy Dukes.

She paired the barely-there outfit with a pair of white sneakers and pulled her long blonde hair in a messy ponytail at the top of her head.

Bieber, for his part, was wearing a white “wife-beater” tank top and a pair of plaid shorts. He completed his “messy summer” look with a pair of white slippers.

Justin Bieber Cast As Voice Talent In Animated Film About Cupid From Mythos Studios https://t.co/DMbcNYyBGx pic.twitter.com/Q9M5dAVlrz — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 5, 2018

It wasn’t clear who was driving the car at the time it broke down, but both seemed eager to talk with the cops and clear the matter up as quickly as possible.

This, however, is just the latest in a series of vehicular mishaps for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

In March, while they were in Los Angeles on the Sunset Strip, Justin Bieber’s Lamborghini was hit from behind.

Despite the accident, that wasn’t enough to stop Bieber from driving away from the scene of the accident after all the necessary police paperwork was filled out.

In 2011, Justin Bieber was involved in an accident with his Ferrari, and again, he was on the Sunset Strip.

At that time, Bieber hit a Honda.

However, there were no injuries or serious damage to either car.

But not all of the accidents involving Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ended quite as peacefully.

Last year, when Bieber was 23, he was nearly charged with a criminal act after he hit a paparazzo with his car.

The paparazzo was tailing him as he was leaving a church service from the Hillsong Church. He was in the car with a few members of the Hillsong Church choir at the time.

Ultimately, the Los Angeles District Attorney declined to press charges against the “Sorry” singer.

Thankfully, this time around, neither Justin Bieber, nor Hailey Baldwin, nor anyone else, was injured in the accident, and there was no damage to any cars.