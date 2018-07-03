Luann de Lesseps Celebrates Six Months Sober With Picture Beside Her Ex-Husband

"Celebrating 6 months of sobriety," the reality star wrote.

It’s been a long road to recovery for Luann de Lesseps but she appears to be doing just fine.

As many fans of the Real Housewives of New York City will recall, de Lesseps was arrested on Christmas Eve after an drunken night. According to People, the 52-year-old was taken into police custody in Palm Beach beach after she drunkenly assaulted a police officer. Among many charges upon her initial arrest, de Lesseps was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, and resisting arrest with violence.

Of course, later de Lesseps issued a statement to the public saying that being back in Palm Beach where her ex, Tom D’Agostino lived, brought back a ton of memories and caused her to spiral out of control.

“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

But since everything went down, Luann appears to be making a conscious effort to make better decisions. As fans of the Bravo show know, the former Countess has given up drinking following her arrest and has been seen refusing alcohol on the show, despite the fact that her friends are drinking.

And today, the reality star shared a photo of herself and her ex-husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps together in Sag Harbor. In the photo that was posted to her Instagram account, de Lesseps and her husband stand alongside one another as Luann puts her hand on his chest and strikes a pose.

Both Alexandre and Luann look like they enjoyed a day in the sun with Luann in a black dress and fedora and Alexandre in a black shirt and a pair of pants. Both are also donning a pair of sunglasses as a gorgeous green yard and body of still blue water are visible in the image.

Within just three hours of the post, the reality star’s fans have given it a ton of accolades with over 20,000 likes and 700 plus comments. Many fans took to the post to comment on how proud they are of Luann for staying sober for six months while countless other fans applauded the RHONY star for seeming to still have a healthy relationship with her ex-husband.

“You look so happy and healthy! I have always liked you but now I think you are amazing! So proud!”

“You guys look great together. I know i know… I’m not suppose to say that, but Dang. Beautiful couple,” one more fan gushed.

Hats of to Luann for sticking to her guns.