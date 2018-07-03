Oprah Winfrey Said She Will Not Run For President In 2020

Oprah said that she doesn't want to be subjected to the negativity of politics.

Despite the various rumors suggesting that she just may be a potential presidential candidate in 2020, Oprah Winfrey flat-out denied that she would be interested in running for the highest office in the land.

According to the Daily Mail, Oprah — who gave the interview to British Vogue, where she appeared on a “regal” cover — said that the current political climate would “kill” her.

“It’s not a clean business,” she said, adding that the current political climate is filled with half-truths, bulls***, and negativity.

When it came to the cover of the British fashion magazine, Oprah — and her stylists — went all out. She wore a custom Stella McCartney gown, Buccellati earrings with white and yellow diamonds, and customized emeralds.

This isn’t the first time that the media mogul has had to address the rumors about her running for president.

In February, shortly after the Golden Globes, she dispelled the rumors of her possible candidacy after her impassioned feminist speech.

Despite the fact that her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, and her best friend, Gayle King, encouraged her to run for office, Oprah insisted that it would “take divine intervention” for her to run for office.

With that said, the OWN head honcho said that while she, herself, wasn’t interested in running for office, she thought it was a good thing — a “paradigm shift” — that people were “waking up” and considering her for the highest office in the land.

In addition to talking about her non-presidency, Oprah also openly addressed the issue of the loss of her son.

One of the most incredible men I’ve ever met. Today on the #SuperSoul podcast, Anthony Ray Hinton’s gripping story. For more, pick up his memoir—my latest Book Club selection, ‘The Sun Does Shine’. pic.twitter.com/T8S7jEIf3S — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) June 11, 2018

As longtime fans of the media powerhouse know, Winfrey suffered a great deal of sexual abuse at the hands of a family member while she was growing up. The sexual abuse culminated with her pregnancy at the age of 14.

And though her son died a few weeks after he was born, Winfrey said that she has “moved on” from the experience, and chooses not to think about what could have been as far as her son was concerned.

The interview with British Vogue comes just a few months after Oprah was one of the few Hollywood A-listers who attended the so-called “royal wedding” between Prince Harry of Windsor and former Suits actress Meghan Markle.

Oprah spoke openly about the experience at the royal wedding in the latest issue of her eponymous O Magazine, in which she said that she hoped we could all aspire to be “regal” like the new Duchess of Sussex.