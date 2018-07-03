Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable New Photo With Daughter Luna And Son Miles

You may as well just call her supermom!

Earlier today, Chrissy Teigen once again shared a sweet photo of her kids to her Instagram account. In the cute family photo, Teigen stands on the balcony of a restaurant with the ocean waves crashing just behind her back. The model wears a cute pink maxi dress that falls at her shoulders as she looks dressed to impress. Of course, her long brown locks are worn down and curly as she completes her look with a pair of hoop earrings.

In one arm, the 32-year-old holds her daughter, Luna, who looks equally as cute as her mother. The 2-year-old is rocking a little yellow dress as well as teeny pigtails with yellow bows. In her other hand, Chrissy holds nearly-newborn son, Miles, who is swaddled in a white blanket. The baby’s foot sticks out, just enough for fans to catch a glimpse of his navy and white striped socks.

Within just an hour of the post, Teigen’s 18-million-plus followers have already given the image a ton of attention with over 902,000 likes in addition to 6,900 comments. A few fans commented on how beautiful Chrissy looks in this particular photo while countless others were quick to chime in on what a good mom she appears to be.

“I was just going to say your face does look amazing in this! (As usual brat)!”

“You post whatever you want. Your a great mom!! Just block the haters and don’t waste your time,” one more fan wrote.

Earlier today, the Inquisitr shared that Teigen made headlines when she took to her Twitter account to tell fans that she “felt like starting basketball rumors.” She then proceeded to joke with fans that she spotted LeBron in Los Angeles.

“I’m at a small embroidery shop in downtown L.A., and LeBron is here with a blank Lakers jersey. Trying to get a pic.”

Teigen then posted a photo of what she claimed to be LeBron in a car, but of course, as all of her 11-million-plus Twitter followers now know, the whole thing was a joke, which is why Teigen started the series of tweets by saying that she felt like starting “rumors.” But sure enough, it was announced yesterday that James would in fact be going to the Los Angeles Lakers last night, causing Chrissy’s tweet to go absolutely viral.

So, what started off as an innocent prank now has many believing that John Legend’s wife is some sort of basketball guru — pretty hilarious!