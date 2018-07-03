‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Sophie Turner Drops A New Hint About Sansa

Sophie sees Sansa as a 'warrior' and is happy with how this character has developed

Many fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones have been glad to see the evolution from a complacent, spoiled young Sansa Stark in Season 1 who followed directions and never questioned things to the woman seen in Season 7 who has helped lead an army alongside her brother, Jon Snow.

However, the actress who plays Sansa, Sophie Turner, has recently revealed that this character is set to evolve further in the final season of Game of Thrones.

In a video interview with Gold Derby, Sophie Turner explains that she always knew Sansa had a warrior side to her.

“I always saw something of a warrior in Sansa that I don’t think other people really saw,” Turner revealed to Gold Derby, before elaborating further.

“I always had the feeling that she was learning and adapting, and at some point or another, it was going to manifest itself somehow, and she manifested it into being a warrior. It felt really satisfying when it happened, and I’m really happy where this storyline for her has ended up.”

For Sophie Turner, she always saw Sansa as a “silent warrior” type of character. The potential for Sansa to have to stay quiet in order to survive is certainly evident when she was betrothed to Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) early on in Game of Thrones. In this period of time, Sansa is wise to stay quiet and humble in relation to Joffrey and his mother, Cersei (Lena Headey), as both of these characters would have likely killed her if she were too openly defiant.

However, over the years, Sansa has blossomed from what Sophie called a “silent warrior” character who seemed weak in comparison to her feisty younger sister, Arya (Maisie Williams), to a woman who can lead the North into battle against the likes of Cersei now that she has developed more confidence.

As for how this will materialize in Season 8 of Game of Thrones, viewers will just have to wait until the final season premieres in 2019 to find out.

You can view the full video interview with Sophie Turner below.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will air on HBO. As yet, no official premiere date has been made beyond 2019. Maisie Williams did let it slip during an interview with Metro that Season 8 will premiere in April of that year. However, she has since denied her speculation on this start date via her Twitter account. Therefore, viewers will just have to be patient and wait until an official announcement is made via HBO in regard to the premiere date for Season 8 of Game of Thrones.