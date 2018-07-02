Tom Hanks’ ‘Greyhound’ Release Pushed Back To March 22

Fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to see Tom Hanks’ upcoming film, Greyhound.

According to Deadline, the film was supposed to come out on February 8 but the date has now been pushed back to March 22. The original date was actually supposed to be in May, but then the studio moved it up to April and then February, only to push it back now to March 22. Sony has not released a reason as to why the film’s release date has been pushed back a little over a month at this time.

Hanks and his partner Gary Goetzman, both of whom are part of Playtone, are producing the film while Sony studios has shelled out $40 million to finance and have rights to the film. IMDb shares that Hanks will star as Capt. Ernest Krause, who is the commanding officer of a Navy destroyer. Krause will lead “an international convoy of Allied ships across the North Atlantic with German U-boats in pursuit.” NOLA reports that the film is based off of C.S. Forester’s 1955 novel The Good Shepherd, and the movie was slated to be filmed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

But the upcoming film isn’t the only thing that Tom Hanks has to celebrate. According to his famed Instagram account, he and his wife, Rita Wilson, celebrated 30 years of marriage together this past April — a rare feat for Hollywood couples.

To celebrate the sweet occasion, Hanks posted a throwback photo of himself and Wilson next to each other on their wedding day and then another, more recent image. Of course in the throwback photo, Wilson looks amazing in her wedding gown with her hair in an up-do as she wears a huge smile on her face. Hanks looks equally as handsome in a black suit and a white button down shirt.

The more recent photo of the couple shows Wilson in a spaghetti strap dress with a grey and white pattern and a matching silver necklace and bracelet. Her husband stands beside her in a grey suit and a pair of black glasses.

When he posted the photo in April, Hanks’ 5-million-plus Instagram followers gave it a ton of attention with over 76,000 likes in addition to 9,400 comments. Many fans gushed over how cute the couple look together while countless others chimed in to wish the couple well.

“Nice…not by chance… congratulations. You are a nice couple.”

“1988 was a magical year! So glad y’all chose it to take the plunge. You’re still rockin’ marriage today! Keep the fire burnin,” another fan chimed in.

Congrats to the happy couple.