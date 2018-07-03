Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Are Reportedly ‘Inseparable,’ But Haven’t Made Things Official

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are reportedly getting closer by the day. The couple, who have not made their romance official, have allegedly been spending every waking hour together.

According to a July 2 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have been spending a ton of time together. Sources tell the magazine that the young couple are practically joined at the hip, but that while they are loving all of their time together, they have not made the relationship official.

Insiders reveal that Kendall and Ben “are still hanging out quite a bit. They are pretty inseparable at the moment and are still going really strong.” The source goes on to say that while Jenner and Simmons “are dating and exclusive,” but that they are not official.

The source also revealed that with Kendall Jenner’s crazy modeling career, which takes her all over the world, committing to someone at the moment wouldn’t be the best idea. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is often out of town for work, and gone for long periods of time. “Her work and travel schedule is pretty insane, so for her to commit to anyone at this point in time isn’t necessarily realistic,” the source stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have gotten so close that they are living together in L.A. Sources have revealed that the pair are residing in a five bedroom, six bathroom home near the Grove and Fairfax area. There is no word about whose name is on the lease, but the term of the lease is said to be “several months.”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly upset that her younger sister is dating an NBA player. Khloe, who has been married to an NBA star, Lamar Odom, and has a child with another, Tristan Thompson, has been cheated on by both men, and doesn’t want Ben Simmons to break Kendall’s heart.

“Kendall and Khloe had a big argument over Khloe’s hypocritical dating advice for her younger sister. Khloe is freaking out that Kendall is seeing another basketball player and has been yelling at her to leave him alone. Khloe is convinced Ben will break Kendall’s heart and has begged her not to date another guy in the league,” sources previously told Hollywood Life.

However, it seems that Kendall Jenner has a thing for NBA players. Before she got serious with the NBA’s reigning Rookie Of The Year, Ben Simmons, she dated former dunk contest winner, Blake Griffin.