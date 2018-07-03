‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Announces She Is Expecting Her First Child

The reality star and her husband will welcome a baby boy at the end of the year

It’s a boy!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation reality star Deena Cortese recently shared the happy news on social media that she and her husband, Chris Buckner, will be welcoming their first child together at the end of the year. Page Six reports that not only is the couple having a boy, but they’ve already picked out his name as well.

On Monday, Cortese announced on her Instagram that she and her husband, whom she married last year, are expecting their first child together, a baby boy due in December. Cortese also told her fans that the duo will be naming their son Christopher John. The couple has reportedly known for some time but wanted to wait until Cortese was safely in her second trimester.

“Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans. Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing!”

The Jersey Shore star, 31, was featured in the original Jersey Shore, which ran from 2009-2012 on MTV. She made a comeback with the majority of her Jersey Shore family for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which just wrapped up its first season.

As to be expected, the mother-to-be and her husband are definitely on cloud nine as Cortese also wrote that they are “truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness,” and if you’re thinking that little Christopher John will be spoiled by his parents, you’re right. Cortese admitted that her son will be “the most spoiled little boy ever.”

As soon as Cortese shared her baby news, not only did she receive well wishes from her fans, but some of her Jersey Shore family also gave their congratulations.

Fellow mother of two, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said, “YASSSS my meatball is having a meatball.” Polizzi no doubt will be able to offer Cortese plenty of motherly advice.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino kept it simple by saying “Congratulations,” followed by multiple heart emojis.

Buckner also took the time to thank his social media fans for their congratulatory remarks as reported by E! News. The father-to-be posted a sweet picture of him and Cortese with their family pup on his Instagram.

Cortese and Buckner got married in October 2017. Cortese’s co-stars were in attendance to share her happy day with her. Upon tying the knot, Cortese’s rep sent out an official statement celebrating the couple’s union.

“Finally the special day for these two amazing people together has come that will never be forgotten! So glad they shared the memories with her fellow cast mates who came out to show love and support to the ultimate duo.”

Cortese can be seen in the second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which premieres on MTV sometime this summer.

Congrats to the happy couple!