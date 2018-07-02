‘Vikings’: Is An Announcement For The Return Of Season 5 Imminent?

With San Diego Comic-Con approaching, it is possible fans won't have to wait much longer for an announcement

The mid-season finale for Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings aired on January 17 of this year. So, it has been a very long time to wait for news on the Season 5 return. Over the last six months, fans have speculated on when Vikings will return, many asking History Channel themselves via their social media outlets. However, History Channel has remained silent on when the historical drama series will return beyond “later in the year.”

Now, Korea Portal has suggested that History Channel will make an announcement shortly in regard to when Season 5 of Vikings will return. Their prediction is that the announcement will be made during the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), which will be held from Thursday, July 19, to Sunday, July 22.

So, how true is this assumption?

Korea Portal has based this prediction on a fanart image that Vikings star Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha) posted to her Instagram account recently. The image shows a bloodied Lagertha from the first half of Season 5 of Vikings that has been touched up by the Fear the Vikings account on Instagram. Katheryn Winnick has captioned the image with a single word.

“Sooooon…”

This could be an indicator that news is coming about the return of Season 5 of Vikings.

You can view the image below.

Sooooon… A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Jun 29, 2018 at 10:41am PDT

While there is no indication of when the announcement will be made in relation to the return of Season 5 of Vikings, the assumption this announcement will be made during San Diego Comic-Con is a solid one. After all, SDCC is a great place to make such announcements and this is quite often how networks do it.

According to the San Diego Comic-Con website, the Vikings panel will be held at Ballroom 20 on Friday, July 20, between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. So, fans might have to wait until then before they finally hear an official announcement on the Season 5 return of Vikings.

It’s also possible that if History Channel makes the announcement during San Diego Comic-Con, viewers will also get treated with a trailer for the second half of the season.

While the announcement on the SDCC website states that last year’s Vikings panel featured Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgard, Alexander Ludwig, Alex Hogh Andersen, and creator/writer Michael Hirst, there is no news yet on who will be attending this year.

In addition, currently, on the History Channel media portal, movement seems to be underway in relation to the images usually shared for the press to use for upcoming episodes. Previous to this week, the media portal still had images from the first half of Season 5 of Vikings. Now, these images have been removed and the likely assumption to make here is that new images will be loaded soon in relation to the second half of Season 5 of Vikings.

However, as per usual, fans — and the press, alike — will have to wait a little while longer until there is an official announcement from History Channel themselves.