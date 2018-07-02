Anna Faris Is Moving On From Chris Pratt Despite Rumors [Debunked]

Despite the rumors emerging that actress Anna Faris is still hung up on ex-husband Chris Pratt, Faris seems to be doing just fine with her new boyfriend Michael Barrett.

The gossip blog Radar Online reported that Faris is getting cold feet about moving forward with Barrett due to her past marriage. A source tells the site, “Things are heading in a serious direction but Anna’s got mixed feelings about marriage.” The source also claimed that the Mom actress is “drowning her sorrows in wine” and that despite the fact that Pratt is moving on, “she thought she was too.”

However, the rumors seem to be completely false. Faris was spotted in Italy a few weeks ago with Barrett and her 5-year-old son Jack as well as other members of Faris’ family. Several sites, including the Daily Mail, even commented on the couple’s flirtatious nature and closeness while in each other’s company. In addition, Barrett has also met the actress’ family earlier this year.

Faris and Barrett began seeing each other in September of last year, just one month after Faris’ split with the Jurassic World actor. The couple officially announced they were seeing each other in October of 2017.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 21: Actors Anna Faris (L) and Chris Pratt at Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Chris Pratt, on the other hand, has just started his new romance since the couple’s split with author Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Schriver. New York Daily News reports that the two are “casually dating” and enjoying their time together.

Earlier this year, Radar Online‘s sister outlets OK and Star also falsely reported that the actress was having a hard time moving on and that both Pratt and Faris were having a “co-parenting crisis” over their son. The rumors were quickly shot down by both parties who stated they were working amicably to raise their son.

While there has been no official word from the Faris camp, it’s quite clear the actress is doing just fine in her new relationship and there’s certainly no signs of trouble in paradise.