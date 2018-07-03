How Kaley Cuoco And Karl Cook Incorporated Their Pets Into Their Wedding Ceremony

When Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook tied the knot on Saturday, they were surrounded by a large group of family members and friends — including quite a few of the furry variety.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, fellow equestrians Kaley Cuoco, 32, and Karl Cook, 27, tied the knot at an animal-friendly location. The horse lovers decided to have an outdoors ceremony at Pomponio Ranch in San Diego. The ranch is owned by Cook’s family, so the couple likely had no problem booking the venue. Kaley previously told Entertainment Tonight that there would be “no animals left behind” at her wedding, and she definitely delivered on that promise.

The wedding aisle was a walkway made out of wooden planks, but a source told E! News that Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook had to walk through a horse barn to get to the outdoors area where their guests were waiting. Kaley later shared an Instagram photo showing that at least some of the stables that the couple strolled past were occupied, but The Big Bang Theory star didn’t reveal whether any of her own show jumpers were the occupants.

One of Kaley Cuoco’s newest rescue animals, an adorable dwarf mini horse named Shmooshy, won over the wedding crowd by walking down the aisle with the flower girl. Shmooshy wore a placard around her neck that read, “Here comes the bride,” and her flowing mane was braided with white ribbons. She also wore a white rose and a bow atop her head. The little horse later used her official Instagram page to share her thoughts about the wedding.

The blondes got hitched ???? A post shared by Life With Shmooshy (@lifewithshmooshy) on Jul 1, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

According to People, Shmooshy is a special needs animal whose name is inspired by her “shmooshed” nose. Kaley Cuoco adopted her through The Peeps Foundation, a non-profit that helps find forever homes for miniature horses like Shmooshy who need a little extra care.

All four of Kaley and Karl’s cute rescue pooches also made the trek to the altar with other (human) members of the wedding party. One wedding guest shared an Instagram video of pit bull mixes Norman and Shirley — who appeared to be wearing matching bow ties — making the journey together, followed by English bulldog Tank. The tiniest member of the family, fuzzy terrier mix Ruby, had to be carried.

The furry foursome looked on as Kaley’s sister, Briana Cuoco, officiated the wedding ceremony. Briana got ordained online so that she could play one of the most important roles in her sibling’s big day.

Kaley Cuoco shared an Instagram photo of Karl Cook leading his blushing bride and their big bulldog away from the altar as guests celebrated around the joyous group.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s love of animals was also evident in their wedding decor. There were reportedly photos of the couple’s dogs everywhere, and they got married in front of a giant horseshoe made out of roses and feathers. In lieu of wedding gifts, they had a “doggie donation center.”

Congrats to the happy couple and their furry family!