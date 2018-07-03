Sheryl Crow Declares Next Year’s Release ‘Will Be My Last Full Album’

Sheryl Crow has her 11th album coming out in 2019 — and it will be her last, according to Entertainment Weekly. “While appearing on Consequence of Sound‘s Kyle Meredith With… podcast Friday, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter announced plans to release a new and final album in 2019. But that doesn’t mean she’s done making music.” The Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter believes that the way the music business is going, it’s all about the single and therefore albums are a bit dated. “So I made the decision in my head that the record that comes out next year will be my last full album. I’ll start putting songs out, and that feels good to me.”

This new album will have her going out in style as it’s going to include many star-studded duets, including Stevie Nicks (whom she’s joined on tour in the past), Keith Richards, Don Henley, and St. Vincent. “It’s a very collaborative record with people I’ve asked to collaborate with me, people I’ve loved and have worked with and who have been heroes of mine forever,” Crow said to host Kyle Meredith. Once that is done though, she has a new plan moving forward. “I’ll start putting songs out, and that feels good to me.” The music scene today has changed greatly from when she entered, where coming up with a concept for an entire album ruled the day.

“The singer said she came into the music’s technology age of streaming services and singles ‘kicking and screaming,’ but slowly ‘dragged herself’ into embracing the immediacy of music today,” reports EW. Meanwhile, Crow, 56, who has had a long and distinguished career, appearing with numerous artists, including The Dixie Chicks, Prince, Eric Clapton (whom she also dated), Nicks, B.B. King, and many others, will be putting on a special show this July 4 in Ohio. Crow, along with Columbus band Doc Robinson, will be performing “in the Coffman High School stadium during Dublin’s annual music and fireworks show that marks the end of a day filled with events,” reports This Week News. Interest in the show has been huge, with tickets selling out fast.

While Crow won’t be putting out another album, you can still expect her songs to be thought-provoking, as she told Meredith, “It’s a luxurious time to be an artist if you want to write about what’s going on.”

“There’s a lot to write about and this climate of the truth not mattering has really been unnerving to me, especially when you’re raising kids and you’re trying to explain that, no matter how painful it is, the truth is the most important thing,” she added.