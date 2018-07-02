WWE News: Ronda Rousey Reveals She Is Going To Be At ‘Extreme Rules’ Despite Her Suspension

Even though Rousey has been suspended by Kurt Angle, nothing is keeping her from the next PPV.

A couple of weeks ago, Ronda Rousey was suspended by Monday Night Raw general manager Kurt Angle and the rookie WWE superstar was left off the Extreme Rules card. Now, Alexa Bliss is defending her newly won Raw Women’s Championship in a rematch with Nia Jax, but Rousey won’t be totally out of the picture. Despite the fact that she won’t have a match on the card, Rousey has now revealed that she does intend on being at the pay-per-view and with a good spot too.

The Inquisitr reported that Ronda Rousey was “suspended” for 30 days by Kurt Angle due to actions she took against Bliss and himself. In reality, the suspension bit is nothing more than a storyline and Rousey has been doing some media rounds for a few weeks.

When the 30-day suspension was handed down, that essentially took Ronda Rousey out of appearing at Extreme Rules and being able to have a match. Still, WWE isn’t planning on keeping its popular rookie out of the spotlight for long and she is still planning on being at the PPV.

In an interview with Renee Young, Rousey has revealed that she isn’t planning on missing this match between Nia Jax and the woman who stole away her chance of being champion.

WWE

According to Wrestling Inc., Rousey did this “in character” interview with Young to talk about her suspension from Monday Night Raw. Rousey said that she understands why Kurt Angle did what he did with her, but she still isn’t ashamed of her actions and would do it all again.

On July 15, WWE will present Extreme Rules where Alexa Bliss will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Nia Jax in a match that hasn’t had a stipulation named yet. Interestingly enough, Rousey has confirmed she is going to be there and prepared to see every single moment of the title bout.

“Well, I’m excited for that match. I’m so excited in fact that even though I’m suspended from RAW, I’m not suspended from Extreme Rules. So I’m going to be buying a ticket and it’s going to be a front row ticket.”

Rousey had been pulled from a number of WWE Live Events as reported by the Inquisitr, but the company is still promoting her for those on July 6-8. Any and all televised events within that 30-day span are not scheduled to feature Rousey except for Extreme Rules. Even in that instance, she is scheduled to only be there as a bystander to watch Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, but there is always a chance that something more may take place.