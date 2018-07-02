More Shocking Details Have Emerged About ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Azan Tefou And Why His Visa Was Denied

The '90 Day Fiance' star is quickly earning the ire of many on social media.

One of the most infamous couples to emerge from the hit TLC show 90 Day Fiance are Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou. Nicole, originally from Bradenton, FL, has had an on-again, off-again relationship with her Moroccan boyfriend, Azan, and many fans of the show have noticed that, if nothing else, he’s not even remotely attracted to Nicole.

On this season of the show, it was revealed that Azan had his K1 visa — the so-called “90 Day Fiance” visa — denied by immigration officials. And while there are a number of reasons why this is so, a new report by YourTango reveals a series of reasons why Azan probably won’t be coming to America anytime soon.

On last night’s episode, Azan confessed that he was once in a relationship with a woman from Belarus. That relationship, clearly, must have been serious, because for a time, the former hotel worker was actually living in the country with this other woman.

However, as has been previously revealed by In Touch Weekly, overstaying a K visa of any kind in a foreign country means that one will be denied citizenship on any other K visa in the future. And that’s exactly what happened to this 90 Day Fiance star, which means that no matter what Nicole does, she will never be able to get “her man” to America anytime soon.

This all was revealed, of course, by YouTuber Keith Brooks, who first spilled the beans about Azan’s questionable visa status right after his “cheating scandal” broke. At that time, he said that, initially, Azan was told to marry a French woman so he could get French citizenship. However, Azan wasn’t interested, because he ultimately wanted to move to the United States.

He also believed that he would be more likely to be approved for American citizenship if he came from a country like Korea or Russia.

But what will, perhaps, be most devastating to Nicole is that, according to Azan’s past girlfriends, he has a habit of “using” women for their money and their citizenship. He met most of these women as a hotel worker — and that includes the Russian woman he used to date. The Russian woman also paid for his plane ticket, his visa, and all of his expenses while he was living in Russia. However, the woman’s father didn’t approve of their relationship, and they ultimately split.

All of the details about Nicole and Azan’s relationship — and its ultimate failure — will be revealed in the 90 Day Fiance tell-all special.