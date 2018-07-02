‘The Bachelorette’ Week 6 Spoilers: Becca Kufrin Meets Jason’s Friends And Chris Feels He Has Nothing To Lose

'The Bachelorette' spoilers tease that there are highs on the way for Jason Tartick, but lows ahead for Chris Randone when it comes to his connection to Becca Kufrin

The Bachelorette spoilers for Monday’s episode hint that there will be game-changing moments playing out for Becca Kufrin. There has been plenty of drama swirling with some of her guys and things will come to a head for one suitor during this Week 6 show. In addition, teasers suggest that another guy gets some critical alone time with Becca that could help him become a frontrunner.

The Inquisitr has shared that Jason Tartick will get a one-on-one date during Episode 6. In a new sneak peek from ABC, Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Jason and Becca Kufrin will spend time with some of his friends during their outing and this is likely to really help Tartick stand out from the pack of Kufrin’s remaining suitors.

In the clip, Becca is heard talking about how she always enjoys her time with Jason. The show caught Tartick completely by surprise by arranging for three of his friends to meet the Bachelorette duo at a local Virginia bar and it looks like this will be a fun date to watch. Spoilers indicate that Kufrin will like what she sees of Jason with his friends and he’ll get a rose and stick around for now.

Jason had NO IDEA what Becca had up her sleeve for their one-on-one! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/kC3kGoUpbI — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 1, 2018

When it comes to Becca’s connection with Chris Randone, Bachelorette spoilers hint that things will hit the point of no return during Episode 6. Teasers have already revealed that Kufrin will question Randone about issues he’s said to have with the other guys, specifically Connor Obrochta, and this doesn’t go over well.

A new sneak peek from ABC News shows some of the guys talking in a small group about Chris being volatile and inconsistent. Randone, however, will be by himself and will open up about feeling rejuvenated, motivated, and as if he has nothing to lose. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that he will take a journal he’s been keeping and go find Kufrin in her hotel room, hoping it will help her see him in a different light.

Chris says that he’s taking the initiative and that actions speak louder than words. Will this plan to reconnect with Becca work though? The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that things will not go as Randone hoped, as at some point during Monday’s show, he will be eliminated.

Monday’s show also features a one-on-one for Leo Dottavio and Becca, but it doesn’t sound as if this one will be as hot-and-heavy as some of her other recent outings. The Bachelorette spoilers detail that things are getting really serious now for Becca Kufrin and her remaining men and that final rose ceremony is right around the corner already. She does find love and is happily engaged, but viewers will have to stay tuned to see if spoilers regarding her supposed pick pan out to be accurate.