Fans Think That Demi Lovato Looks Gorgeous In New, Up-Close And Personal Photo

The singer did her own makeup for the photo.

The verdict is in — and Demi Lovato looks incredible. In her latest Instagram post, the singer showed an up-close and personal photo for her fans, who think she looks absolutely amazing.

Lovato appears to be soaking wet as she wears her short, dark hair slicked back with water cascading down behind her in the background of the image. If you look close enough, you can see beads of water dripping down the singer’s forehead and cheeks. Lovato says she did her own makeup in the caption of the snapshot and it’s pretty impressive.

The 25-year-old’s makeup looks picture perfect with pink gloss on her lips and subtle mascara on her top and bottom lids. As always, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s eyebrows are on point, filled in dark and looking fierce. It comes as no surprise that Lovato’s photo gained a lot of attention with over 1.5 million likes in addition to 11,000 comments.

Some fans were quick to comment on the image to let Lovato know how beautiful she looks while a few fans took to the comments section of the photo wish Lovato well in her recovery following a recent relapse that has been highly publicized.

“Why are you so beautiful Demi?”

“Makeup done right! Would love to know the lip stain shade,” one more fan wrote.

Makeup done by meeeeee ????????‍♀️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:29am PDT

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the singer shocked fans with the release of her new song titled “Sober.” The lyrics to her new track indicate that she has unfortunately fallen off of the wagon and relapsed on her sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

Since the release of the song, Lovato also confessed that she is really grateful for those who didn’t leave her during her recent struggles. As the Inquisitr shared, Lovato performed her new song for an audience shortly after it was released. Of course, the performance was very emotional and the singer fought through tears as she tried to get through the song. After the performance, Lovato also shared a special message to her fans on Twitter.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten,” she wrote.

And in another post on her Instagram account, Lovato called her followers her “light” before saying that she is forever grateful for them.