Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s Daughter, Snuggles Up To Her Rumored New Beau In Paris

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her longtime husband, hotelier/investor Rande Gerber, is making a name for herself in the modeling world. So much so, in fact, that when she recently appeared in Paris, all eyes were on her and her rumored new beau.

According to the Daily Mail, Kaia Gerber, who recently appeared on the cover of Vogue: Italia, hung out in Saint Laurent, just outside of the French capital proper, with actor and social media star Luka Sabbat. The duo took in Paris and all its sights together that evening, and onlookers reported that she was “having a blast” with the star of Grown-ish. Kaia and Luke hung out after she walked the runway in Paris Fashion Week for the Miu Miu Cruise collection.

Luka is the son of a stylist-turned-chef and a fashion designer. He plays the love interest of Yara Shahidi’s character on the hit show. He was born in New York but raised in Paris.

Like his rumored girlfriend, Luka has worked with a variety of fashion designers as well. He has worked, independently, with both Hugo Boss and Dolce & Gabbana.

But Kaia Gerber isn’t the only celebrity — or celebrity spawn — in town for Paris Fashion Week.

Adriana Lima, who first shot to fame as Victoria’s Secret model, was also in attendance for the Miu Miu Cruise event. Lima, who was staying at the Hotel Regina, turned heads everywhere she went as she looked just as good as she did when she first walked the runway.

Meanwhile, Kate Bosworth was also in attendance and was also dressed head to toe in Miu Miu in solidarity with the rising supermodel.

Georgia May Jagger, daughter of Mick Jagger, and Suki Waterhouse were also both in attendance.

As for the Miu Miu runway, Kaia Gerber was obviously the big splash, but other celebrities, like Uma Thurman, Chloe Sevigny, and Gwendoline Christie, all strutted their stuff for the Italian haute couture designer.

It isn’t just her famous mother that’s serving as a mentor. Kaia has actually said that former Taylor Swift bestie Karlie Kloss has been her “mentor” on the runway, and she looks forward to developing a name for herself in the modeling world, rather than being a part of a modeling “legacy” on account of her mother.

Kaia Gerber made her runway debut in 2017 and starred during 2018 Spring Fashion Week by walking for Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Alexander Wang, Coach, Prada, Chanel, Fendi, Moschino, and Versace.